Toronto police searching for two suspects after fatal shooting in city’s east end

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects after a man was shot dead in the city’s east end on Friday afternoon.

Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as 29-year-old Kevin Reddick of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

They say two men fled the scene in a black Audi Q5.

Police say the vehicle was found on fire in Vaughan, Ont., on Saturday.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.