Toronto police searching for two suspects after fatal shooting in city's east end

Toronto police searching for two suspects after fatal shooting in city’s east end

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects after a man was shot dead in the city’s east end on Friday afternoon.

Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as 29-year-old Kevin Reddick of Toronto.

They say two men fled the scene in a black Audi Q5.

Police say the vehicle was found on fire in Vaughan, Ont., on Saturday.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

