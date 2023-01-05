Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of selling a home that wasn’t theirs while the owners were out of the country.

Police say the owners of a Toronto property were out of the country for business last January when a man and a woman allegedly impersonated them and hired a real estate agent.

Investigators say the property was then listed for sale, sold and new owners took possession.

Police say that the real homeowners discovered several months later that their property was sold without their consent.

Investigators allege that the suspects in the case used fake identification to impersonate the real homeowners.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.