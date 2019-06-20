Toronto police say missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe

Toronto police say a 10-year-old boy who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline de Kloet says Giovanni Phillips was located this morning in the city’s Etobicoke area, where he’d gone missing less than a day earlier.

Officers had set up a command post at the boy’s school and the school board said counsellors were available at the school for anyone who wanted to talk.

Police thanked the public for their help in the search.

