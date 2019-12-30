Toronto police seek public’s help in solving 1998 homicide of pregnant woman

Toronto police say they need the public’s help to solve the 21-year-old homicide of a young pregnant woman.
Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant says police have the DNA profile of the man they believe killed Donna Oglive on March 8, 1998.
He says now all investigators need is a name.
Gallant says a resident found Oglive’s body at 7:12 a.m. in the corner of a parking lot behind an apartment building in downtown Toronto.
He says Oglive was sex-trade worker who was likely killed by a customer.
Gallant says the autopsy revealed Oglive was four months pregnant with a boy when she was strangled.
