Toronto police seek suspect after unprovoked stabbing on TTC streetcar

Toronto police seek suspect after unprovoked stabbing on TTC streetcar

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was stabbed multiple times on a streetcar in the downtown core on Sunday.

Investigators say the incident happened at about 10:35 p.m., when the man who was sitting on the streetcar was approached from behind by a stranger.

They allege the suspect, described as a man in his 20s or 30s, stabbed the victim multiple times, causing serious injuries.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

Investigators say the man fled after the stabbing.

They’re looking for a man who was wearing a grey hoodie with black trim at the elbows and wrists, with black shorts, black shoes and a light grey backpack at the time of the incident.

