Toronto’s police chief says a proposal to hike the city’s police budget by nearly $50-million is fiscally responsible and will help improve call response times.

Chief Myron Demkiw was speaking about the proposal at a meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board today, where dozens of people are slated to address the proposed $48.3-million increase to the police force.

The proposal, announced last week by Mayor John Tory, represents a 4.3 per cent increase over the 2022 budget, bringing its total to just over $1.1-billion for 2023.

The push for more officer resources is at odds with critics’ calls to defund police in favour of redirecting money to community initiatives that aim to address root causes of violence, from housing to mental health care.

Those calls intensified in the wake of a landmark June report, which found Black people faced disproportionate levels of Toronto police use of force and were more likely to have an officer point a gun at them when unarmed compared to white people in the same situation.

In a written deputation to the meeting, the not-for-profit community legal clinic Black Legal Action Centre says it is “extremely concerned” by the funding proposal, arguing the increase in police officers will negatively affect Black communities and further strain their relationship with Toronto police.