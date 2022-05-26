Toronto police say they fired a gun after locating a man who was seen walking with a rifle in east Toronto as several schools in the area implemented safety measures.

Police say the suspect was injured in the interaction but gave no further details.

The Toronto District School Board initially said four schools near Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road were on lockdown due to a police investigation in the area.

Police later said one of the schools was no longer in lockdown.

Investigators say there is no wider threat to public safety.

Police are expected to give an update later this afternoon.

