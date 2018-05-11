Toronto Police struggles as increasing number of officers leaving for other services

An increasing number of Toronto police officers are fleeing to the suburbs, a challenge the police chief attributes to the city’s high cost of living – and one the union blames on low morale.

Last year, 52 uniformed officers quit the Toronto Police Service to join another service – roughly as many as in the previous two years combined and the highest number of departures in the past decade.

Between 2008 and 2017, the Toronto Police Service lost 271 uniformed officers (265 of them constables) to other services, according to data obtained by The Globe and Mail through a Freedom of Information request. The figure represents almost half of all the officers who quit or were fired in that time period.

Poaching – the “cherry picking” of Toronto’s highly trained officers by neighbouring forces, as Chief Mark Saunders put it in a recent interview – is becoming a growing concern.

“Lately, police services outside of Toronto have been aggressively recruiting, and Toronto Police Service officers are known for being extremely well-trained,” Deputy Chief Barbara McLean said in an e-mail Friday. “It is a bit of a perfect storm.”

Toronto is an expensive place to live, even for police officers on the Sunshine List – those earning more than $100,000 a year. Many already live in the suburbs, where they can apply to work for a comparable salary in a quieter jurisdiction and have a shorter commute to work.

“Those are hard things to compete against,” Chief Saunders said.

But it’s problematic for metropolitan cities and police services to invest in officers only to have them leave and put their skills to use elsewhere. The cost for basic constable training at the Ontario Police College is $11,065, according to the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

To make up for its own losses, Toronto is looking to hire “experienced” officers from other jurisdictions, known as a lateral hire.

“We are actively recruiting and want to attract and retain the best people for our August and December classes of 60 and 100 recruits, respectively,” Deputy McLean said, adding the service has also received applications from a few former members looking to return.

The union, however, argues that low morale is to blame for the flight of officers.

Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack said a hiring freeze implemented in 2016 – part of the service’s modernization plan to rein in a $1-billion budget and overhaul policing culture – has left the front line understaffed and overworked.

Although the freeze has since been lifted and hiring is under way, Mr. McCormack said fewer people have been left managing the same workload.

The vast majority of the service’s departures over the past decade – 1,418 of 2,044 – have been retirements. In a recent interview with The Globe’s editorial board, Chief Saunders said that number correlates directly with a hiring surge back in the 1980s – a cohort that has now reached retirement age.

“If I wasn’t in this seat, [retirement] is something I would be entertaining as well,” said Chief Saunders, who has been with the service for more than 30 years.

Another 117 officers left because of a move, a career change or to go back to school. And 128 left for “personal” reasons (or did not provide one).

The current number of uniformed officers on the force today is slightly more than 5,000, compared with 5,635 in 2012. The goal is to have slightly fewer than 4,800 by next year – a downward trend that the union does not consider sustainable.

“Officer burnout, civilian burnout, workload – all of that stuff is having an impact,” Mr. McCormack said.

He said union exit interviews show that more than 30 people (including civilian staff) have left the Toronto Police Service for another one so far this year.

According to the service’s own modernization scorecard, 42 per cent of employees said last year that they would recommend the Toronto Police Service as a place to work, down from 59 per cent in 2016.

Similarly, 45 per cent said last year that they feel the work they do is valued by the organization, down from 57 per cent in 2016, and 43 per cent said they are satisfied with the way they are recognized for their work, compared with 55 per cent in 2016.

In fact, every category on the internal scorecard received a lower score last year.

Mr. McCormack suggested there should be a “compensation piece” to attract officers to the city and keep them here.

“You’re spending a lot of money to train people, to educate people – and then they’re leaving,” he said. “How do you keep the best people in Toronto when the costs are rising exponentially higher than other jurisdictions?”

In London, for example, the government has previously offered rent subsidies to “key workers” in the public sector – including police officers – to keep them from fleeing to the boroughs. And the Metropolitan Police Service has a policy of hiring only recruits who live within London’s city limits. This, spokesman Ed Stearns said, is to ensure diversity so the service reflects the community it is policing.