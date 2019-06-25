$50,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2018 Toronto playground shooting

Police and two community organizations are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a playground shooting that injured two girls in Toronto last summer.
Investigators say 24-year-old T’Quan Robertson is wanted for attempted murder in the June 14, 2018 incident.
Police have said two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire while several children were at the playground in the city’s east end.
They say the target of the shooting fled, but was later arrested on weapons-related charges.
A five-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen while her nine-year-old sister took a bullet above her ankle.
Police have already charged two men in relation to the shooting and charged a third man for accessory after the fact.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.