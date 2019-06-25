 Skip to main content

Toronto $50,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2018 Toronto playground shooting

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2018 Toronto playground shooting

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Police and two community organizations are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a playground shooting that injured two girls in Toronto last summer.

Investigators say 24-year-old T’Quan Robertson is wanted for attempted murder in the June 14, 2018 incident.

Police have said two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire while several children were at the playground in the city’s east end.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the target of the shooting fled, but was later arrested on weapons-related charges.

A five-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen while her nine-year-old sister took a bullet above her ankle.

Police have already charged two men in relation to the shooting and charged a third man for accessory after the fact.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter