Toronto

Toronto police to release statement from family of Barry and Honey Sherman

The Canadian Press
Barry and Honey Sherman are seen in an Oct. 15, 2017, file photo. Toronto police say they will release a statement from the Sherman family on Monday morning.

Toronto police will release a statement this morning regarding the investigation into the murders of billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman.

Police say they will release a statement from the Sherman family at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Sherman family will not be in attendance.

The couple was found dead in their home in December 2017. The case remains unsolved.

Last year, the family offered up to $10-million for information that would solve the case and raised concerns about the investigation.

The family hired its own team of private investigators including several former Toronto homicide detectives, Ontario’s former chief pathologist, and forensic experts.

