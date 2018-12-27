 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto police warn against BASE jumping after incident reported on Christmas Day

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toronto police warn against BASE jumping after incident reported on Christmas Day

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Toronto police are warning the public about the dangers of BASE jumping after an incident was reported in the city’s west end on Christmas morning.

Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline de Kloet says the alleged jumper had fled by the time officers arrived at the highrise on Marine Parade Drive.

De Kloet says the person has not been identified and is not currently facing charges, though she says charges are possible in these types of incidents if the accused broke into a property.

Story continues below advertisement

She says BASE jumping – which involves parachuting off buildings, antennas, spans etc. – is “extremely dangerous,” not only to the jumper but also to the public since it’s hard to know where the person will land.

A video posted on social media shows a man in a Santa Claus hat standing on what appears to be a crane at a condo building.

The man and the videographer wish each other a merry Christmas before the man jumps off the structure and opens his parachute.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers