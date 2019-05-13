 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto Public Health investigating two confirmed travel-related measles cases

The Canadian Press
Toronto Public Health says it is investigating two confirmed cases of measles in adults.

The agency says both cases are travel related.

It also says that members of the public may have been exposed to the measles virus in several locations on May 5 and May 8.

Those locations include Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1, between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on May 5 and between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 8.

Passengers on two Air Canada flights – AC848 that left Toronto at 8:40 p.m. on May 5 and arrived in London Heathrow airport at 8:35 a.m., on May 6, as well as AC849 from London Heathrow arriving in Toronto at 5 p.m. on May 8 – might also have been exposed to the virus.

Other locations include Remely’s Restaurant, 4830 Sheppard Ave. E., between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on May 5, and the Toronto Zoo between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 8.

The agency is reminding residents to ensure they are protected against measles before travelling as the virus is circulating in many countries.

