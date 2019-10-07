 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto Public Health launches advertising campaign promoting vaccination

Toronto Public Health launches advertising campaign promoting vaccination

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto’s public-health agency has launched an advertising campaign aimed at persuading parents to vaccinate their children.

Toronto Public Health says the campaign is focused on children’s perspectives.

The videos clock in at under a minute each and feature children explaining why they get immunized and how they think vaccines work.

A few of them describe vaccines as working “like a shield,” while one says vaccines tell bodies to “fight the germs.”

The campaign is part of a renewed push from the agency to ensure all those eligible for immunization get vaccinated.

Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, says the campaign uses a “lighthearted and creative approach to promote vaccines.”

