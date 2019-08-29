 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto publisher of Your Ward News sentenced to 12 months house arrest

Toronto publisher of Your Ward News sentenced to 12 months house arrest

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
James Sears, left, and LeRoy St. Germaine leave court after being found guilty of promoting hate, in Toronto, on Jan. 24, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The publisher of a free Toronto newspaper that promoted hatred against Jews and women has been sentenced to 12 months of house arrest.

The judge says LeRoy St. Germaine poses no danger to the community.

The prosecution had wanted the 77-year-old St. Germaine jailed for six months.

St. Germaine and Your Ward News editor James Sears were found guilty in January of two hate counts.

A week ago, Sears was given a one-year term but has since been granted bail pending appeal.

The judge said he would have given Sears a stiffer sentence had the law had allowed.

