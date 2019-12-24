 Skip to main content

Toronto

Toronto rapper Bvlly killed in early-morning shooting in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police east of Toronto say the victim of an early-morning homicide has been identified as a local rapper.

Durham Regional Police say Jahquar Stewart, who performed under the name Bvlly, died early Tuesday morning at a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Officers were called to the home around 3:00 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

They say Stewart, 24, was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The independent artist was building his name in Toronto’s rap scene following the debut of his first single No Light Bag in 2018.

He released the full-length album Made in Austria in September.

Police say they do not have any suspects in custody and are continuing their investigation.

