Toronto says 30 homeless people diagnosed with COVID-19

Toronto officials said Tuesday that 30 homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19, and that public health is actively investigating cases at three shelters, including one for refugees where at least 11 people have contracted the disease.

Eileen de Villa, the city’s Medical Officer of Health, said many of the 30 people had recovered, in cases spread across seven shelters. But her staff are still tracing the contacts of positive cases at the Willowdale Welcome Centre for refugees in North York; at a 24-hour “respite” shelter site on the east side of the city’s downtown, and at Seaton House, one of the city’s oldest shelters for homeless men.

Just a week ago, the city said it had only six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the homeless. And Dr. de Villa warned on Tuesday that homeless people often suffer from other health conditions and are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, meaning deaths “may be an unfortunate eventuality.”

Men gather outside a shelter in downtown Toronto on March 28, 2020.

On Tuesday, the city unveiled plans for a 400-bed “recovery centre” for homeless people who test positive. The site will be run by local health care providers with experience with the homeless with help from international aid group Médicins san frontières (Doctors Without Borders). A smaller interim site was to open on Tuesday.

Mary-Anne Bédard, the head of the city’s shelter department, said the city had moved 1,000 homeless people out of crowded shelters and into hotel rooms, new emergency shelters, and a small number of public housing units, in recent weeks. And she said Tuesday the city was on track to move another 1,000 by April 30.

Some homelessness activists have criticized the city’s response as too slow, with the pandemic stalking a vulnerable population crammed into shelters that have been packed for years. Ms. Bédard acknowledged Tuesday that particularly for the city’s many older shelter buildings, it has been difficult, and that residents in these shelters were being given priority.

She said identifying the most vulnerable homeless people and moving them from shelters to repurposed hotels takes time: The city has had to sign contracts for cleaning, catering and security, complete fire and safety inspections and train 300 redeployed city staff. Plus, the homeless people involved must be treated with dignity, she said.

Toronto is also grappling with the issue of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for shelter workers.

Patricia Mueller, chief executive officer of the Homes First Society that operates the Willowdale shelter suffering from the city’s worst outbreak, as well as seven other shelters, said Tuesday that 16 of her staff have now tested positive.

Ms. Mueller also said 14 shelter residents had now tested positive for COVID-19, up from 11 on Monday. She would not confirm that all those testing positive were at the same shelter, citing privacy concerns.

Shelter workers across the city had been advised to don protective gear when a shelter resident displays or reports symptoms during mandatory health screening. At the Willowdale shelter, staff have been told to self-isolate at home and wear a mask at work.

Ms. Bédard said the city was “strongly advocating” for more protective gear for shelter workers from the province, but was following current provincial guidelines for its use. She said Toronto has provided $1-million worth of gear and cleaning supplies to the community agencies that run most of its shelters, as well as providing masks and other gear from the city’s “own limited stock.” The city has also provided funding to give shelter workers raises, she said.