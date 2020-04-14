 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Toronto says 30 homeless people diagnosed with COVID-19

Jeff Gray
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto officials said Tuesday that 30 homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19, and that public health is actively investigating cases at three shelters, including one for refugees where at least 11 people have contracted the disease.

Eileen de Villa, the city’s Medical Officer of Health, said many of the 30 people had recovered, in cases spread across seven shelters. But her staff are still tracing the contacts of positive cases at the Willowdale Welcome Centre for refugees in North York; at a 24-hour “respite” shelter site on the east side of the city’s downtown, and at Seaton House, one of the city’s oldest shelters for homeless men.

Just a week ago, the city said it had only six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the homeless. And Dr. de Villa warned on Tuesday that homeless people often suffer from other health conditions and are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, meaning deaths “may be an unfortunate eventuality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Men gather outside a shelter in downtown Toronto on March 28, 2020.

Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

On Tuesday, the city unveiled plans for a 400-bed “recovery centre” for homeless people who test positive. The site will be run by local health care providers with experience with the homeless with help from international aid group Médicins san frontières (Doctors Without Borders). A smaller interim site was to open on Tuesday.

Mary-Anne Bédard, the head of the city’s shelter department, said the city had moved 1,000 homeless people out of crowded shelters and into hotel rooms, new emergency shelters, and a small number of public housing units, in recent weeks. And she said Tuesday the city was on track to move another 1,000 by April 30.

Some homelessness activists have criticized the city’s response as too slow, with the pandemic stalking a vulnerable population crammed into shelters that have been packed for years. Ms. Bédard acknowledged Tuesday that particularly for the city’s many older shelter buildings, it has been difficult, and that residents in these shelters were being given priority.

She said identifying the most vulnerable homeless people and moving them from shelters to repurposed hotels takes time: The city has had to sign contracts for cleaning, catering and security, complete fire and safety inspections and train 300 redeployed city staff. Plus, the homeless people involved must be treated with dignity, she said.

Toronto is also grappling with the issue of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, for shelter workers.

Patricia Mueller, chief executive officer of the Homes First Society that operates the Willowdale shelter suffering from the city’s worst outbreak, as well as seven other shelters, said Tuesday that 16 of her staff have now tested positive.

Ms. Mueller also said 14 shelter residents had now tested positive for COVID-19, up from 11 on Monday. She would not confirm that all those testing positive were at the same shelter, citing privacy concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Shelter workers across the city had been advised to don protective gear when a shelter resident displays or reports symptoms during mandatory health screening. At the Willowdale shelter, staff have been told to self-isolate at home and wear a mask at work.

Ms. Bédard said the city was “strongly advocating” for more protective gear for shelter workers from the province, but was following current provincial guidelines for its use. She said Toronto has provided $1-million worth of gear and cleaning supplies to the community agencies that run most of its shelters, as well as providing masks and other gear from the city’s “own limited stock.” The city has also provided funding to give shelter workers raises, she said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies