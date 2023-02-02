Canada’s largest school board has voted to make its required English credit for Grade 11 students a class focused on Indigenous works.

Trustees with the Toronto District School Board voted Wednesday night to replace the current mandatory course with Understanding Contemporary First Nations, Métis and Inuit Voices.

Board chair Rachel Chernos Lin called it a meaningful step as the board works to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

Ontario curriculum materials indicate the course was designed as an alternative to compulsory English courses and shares the same learning areas, while exploring a range of Indigenous literary, oral, media and cultural texts.

The board directed staff to prepare a report by June with details on how and when to roll out the new required course to all of its 110 secondary schools.

The Toronto board is the latest to bring in the change after school boards in nearby York and Durham regions also voted to make the course a compulsory Grade 11 English credit.