 Skip to main content

Toronto Toronto school kids possibly pricked by discarded syringes near school

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto school kids possibly pricked by discarded syringes near school

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say three school children were sent for medical attention after picking up discarded syringes they found.

They say the students might have pricked themselves, potentially exposing them to diseases.

The children found the needles near a west-end elementary school on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging parents to explain to their children the hazards associated with used syringes, otherwise known as sharps.

They also say people need to be careful if they remove the needles and should call the city for pickup.

Last week, police reported finding discarded syringes in public spaces in Pembroke, Ont.

Authorities say people finding sharps should not try to put the cap back on the needle, and should not bend of break any part of the sharp. They also suggest wearing gloves and using some kind of tongs to pick them up.

For storage, they recommend using a hard plastic container, such as an empty peanut butter jar, sealing it and then calling for pickup.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter