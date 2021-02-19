Toronto seeks injunction to stop man from building tiny shelters for the homeless

The City of Toronto is asking a court to order a local man to stop building small wooden shelters for the homeless.
The city filed an injunction application on Feb. 12 against Khaleel Seivwright, a carpenter who has been building small structures for those living outside.
The city wants an order that permanently stops Seivwright from placing or relocating structures on city-owned land.
It cites bylaws that prohibit camping and living in city-owned parks.
Seivwright did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
He has been building the shelters since the fall and has raised more than $200,000 on GoFundMe for materials.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.