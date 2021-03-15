Toronto set to open three more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics by April 5

Open this photo in gallery Eligible recipients get their COVID-19 vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in Toronto on March 8, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto says it will have three more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics open by April 5.

That will bring the total number of operating mass immunization sites to six.

Mayor John Tory says that the Malvern Community Recreation Centre and the Mitchell Field Community Centre will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on March 29.

He says that The Hangar Sport and Events Centre will open on April 5.

Three clinics – the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Scarborough Town Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre – are already scheduled to open for mass vaccinations on Wednesday.

All six clinics will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Ontario says family doctors in six regions will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients aged 60-64 this weekend. Premier Doug Ford says the initiative will start in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka, with doctors starting to contact patients to book appointments today. The Canadian Press

