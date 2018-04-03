Toronto should be worried about Doug Ford re-imagining the city’s waterfront if elected

Officials from three levels of government are rushing to close a flood-proofing deal for the city’s waterfront. Waterfront Toronto wants to have the cost-sharing agreement wrapped up before the province is plunged into an election campaign. That election could put Doug Ford in the Premier’s Office and then … well, who knows?

Waterfront authorities are right to worry about what might happen to their carefully laid plans under a Ford premiership. Mr. Ford has a history with the waterfront. What happened there when he was right-hand man to his brother Rob, the city’s mayor from 2010 to 2014, says a lot about how he operates, and what it says is not encouraging.

The effort to revive and redevelop Toronto’s waterfront goes back decades. Toronto harbour was once a busy commercial port. Factories, warehouses, docks and railyards lined the city side. When the industrial and port functions of the harbour declined, authorities started talking about cleaning up the waterfront and opening it up to the public.

They talked for a very long time. Many Torontonians wondered whether the glorious new waterfront that the politicians kept promising would ever materialize. But by the time the Fords came along, change was at last underway. New parks such as Sugar Beach and Sherbourne Common were popping up. Handsome new buildings were rising, the beginning of a whole new community along the water’s edge. The quarterback of it all, Waterfront Toronto, was looking forward to its next big project: the redevelopment of the vast precinct to the east of the harbour known as the Port Lands. The key to that costly plan was redirecting and renaturalizing the mouth of the Don River, making the surrounding lands less prone to destructive floods.

The Fords looked on Waterfront Toronto and all its works with deep suspicion. Doug called the agency a “boondoggle.” Just months after his brother took office, he started musing out loud about a bold new vision for the waterfront.

He saw a football stadium on the site of the abandoned Hearn Generating Station. He saw a high-end mega-mall with the likes of Bloomingdale’s and Gucci under its roof. He saw a sail-in hotel that guests could reach by boat. He saw a monorail gliding along the shore. He saw a giant Ferris wheel that would draw throngs of tourists. He vowed to “turn this dump site into a wow factor.” And “wow” was indeed the general reaction when Mr. Ford started laying out his ideas.

It wasn’t just those ideas that got him in trouble. There is nothing wrong in principle with a new administration taking a fresh look at an ambitious and costly plan for an important part of the city. There wasn’t even anything wrong with proposing a monorail or a Ferris wheel. London has a popular Ferris wheel, the London Eye. Chicago, where Mr. Ford often spent time on business, has one, too.

What was wrong was how he went about it. He and the mayor tried to wrest control from Waterfront Toronto and hand it to a city holding company, Toronto Port Lands Co., that they could influence. They held private talks with developers who wanted a piece of the action. They hired an expensive consultant to produce flashy drawings that suited their vision. Convinced he was right and everyone else was wrong, Doug Ford was ready to toss out years of preparation, consultation and design work for his own back-of-a-napkin plan.

Of course it all blew up in his face. A citizens’ group, CodeBlueTO, sprang forward to oppose his scheme. A group of leading architects, academics and urban designers condemned the plans as “window-dressing for an old-fashioned land deal.” Key city councillors abandoned him. He and the mayor had to beat a retreat. To save face, they agreed to work with Waterfront Toronto and study the options. It was a humiliating moment.

If Mr. Ford becomes premier in June, it is not far-fetched to imagine him wanting his revenge. The provincial government is a big player in the waterfront plans. He could do a lot of damage, as he almost did back in 2011.

But what happened then is not just a warning to those redeveloping the waterfront. It is a warning to those who are tempted to vote for Doug Ford.

In that episode, we saw many of his worst tendencies: blinkered vision, scorn for process, contempt for expert opinion and established facts. He charged blindly into this mess. He sprang his plan on the city and tried to shove aside the agency that governments put in charge. It didn’t work. The man who claims to get things done made a hash of one of his first big undertakings at city hall.

Nothing he has said or done since suggests he has changed.