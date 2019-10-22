 Skip to main content

Toronto

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto subway shut down after work crew breach tunnel

Oliver Moore Urban Affairs Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

During the disruption the TTC activated a protocol that allows their users to ride GO Transit for the same fare.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The subway operators thought they’d made contact with something as they rolled up the Yonge line, but weren’t sure what. It turned out to be a drill bit. Up on the street, meanwhile, a work crew was reaching an awkward conclusion: It had accidentally broken into the tunnel far below.

The drill bit was barely a dozen centimetres across – roughly as wide as a pocket paperback – but had a lasting impact on Tuesday. The construction mishap shut down a heavily used section of the country’s busiest subway line, from St. Clair to Lawrence, for hours as the evening rush approached.

“They called us and said, ‘Uh, we think we’ve drilled through your tunnel,’” Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Stuart Green said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People went down there and had a look and they thought at first it was like a part of the tunnel had just sort of cracked or the concrete had fallen away or something. But they then found out that there was this hole being drilled from street level. So we put all of that together and figured out that’s exactly what it was.”

A temporary patch was in place by 6:30 p.m., about four hours after the incident happened, Mr. Green said. But this section of line would still have to be closed early Tuesday night to facilitate a proper repair, affecting fans returning from the Toronto Raptors home opener.

Although workers are supposed to research possible utilities before digging – and on this occasion had a permit to go 50 metres down, the TTC said – mishaps can still occur. This is the third time in a decade that a worker has accidentally broken into the subway.

In this case, the job was being done by a private company and the work was unrelated to the subway itself. A spokesperson for Metrolinx said it was not connected to the light rail line being built along Eglinton.

It’s not clear the exact nature of the work being done – the company whose name was on a truck at the scene did not return a call early Tuesday evening – but a TTC official said it appeared be soil-sampling or geo-technical analysis.

Whatever it was the crew was after, it was drilling deep. Although the Yonge subway is barely below the surface in much of the downtown, and above ground in places, it goes deeper as it heads north. After Eglinton station, the tunnel drops down to reach the station at Lawrence, which sits in a small valley.

During the disruption the TTC activated a protocol that allows their users to ride GO Transit for the same fare. It also put on nearly 100 buses to shuttle people through the closed section of the subway, while its crew was down below assessing the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to figure out if we can plug it and then secure and make sure the tunnel liner isn’t compromised,” Mr. Green said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter