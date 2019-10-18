Toronto teen boy charged with sexual assault after alleged break-and-enter into teen girl’s bedroom

Police west of Toronto say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself in a teen girl’s bedroom.

Peel regional police say the alleged incident happened in Mississauga, Ont., early Wednesday morning when the 15-year-old girl woke up at about 3:45 a.m. and saw a boy.

They say she screamed, and the boy ran away.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say she wasn’t physically harmed during the encounter.

Police say a boy from the east end of Toronto was charged with break-and-enter and sexual assault.

His name is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

