Toronto to keep ownership of subway in Queen’s Park transit deal

Toronto will keep ownership of its existing subway network and will not have to fund the four major transit expansion projects now on the table, under a tentative deal struck with Queen’s Park, in return for council formally endorsing the province’s transit priorities.

Not having to put city money towards the Scarborough subway project and the Ontario Line would free up funds that can be used for maintaining the increasingly aged existing system, or for expansions the city and province agree are worthwhile.

The deal, which was negotiated by city bureaucrats and must be approved by city council, will be championed by Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“I believe our professional city staff, through negotiations and discussions with the province over the past year, have found a path forward that will see more transit built, see it built as soon as possible and will see the city as a partner in the design and construction of the new lines,” he told reporters as he announced the deal.

“The city’s portion that we were going to contribute to new subway lines will now be freed up to invest billions of dollars in state of good repair, money we know is needed over the coming decades.”

Although the deal does not require city funding for the Ontario Line, the Scarborough project, an expansion of the subway north to Richmond Hill and an extension of the Eglinton light rail line, the city’s endorsement of these projects was crucial.

Under the long-standing federal funding model, Ottawa defers to cities on which transit to support. In the case of these four projects, Toronto has to deem them priorities, even if the city will not pay for them, in order for federal money to flow.

A city staff report released as Mr. Tory was due to start speaking suggested council adopt the deal. It said that both the Scarborough and Ontario Line projects are “supportable in principle,” having the ability to offer transit relief.

The most questions hang over the Ontario Line, which is in the very early stages of design. Councillor Brad Bradford, who was named by Mr. Tory to lead council’s effort on the relief line, which would be replaced by the Ontario Line, acknowledged the many uncertainties. But he said they will be sorted out.

“Yes, design is very preliminary at this point, but as we go through the process, as the professionals, the engineers, the designers, work on that, we’re going to have more information and they’ll flesh out the design of the Ontario Line,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work that still remains to be done but our professional staff have said that there is merit to this design.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has previously taken a front-line role in announcing his government’s subway plans, but he was scheduled to appear at events in Northern Ontario this week. His office issued a statement on Wednesday welcoming the proposed deal, and said both the federal Liberals and Conservatives were now supportive of the Premier’s signature Ontario Line proposal.

His Transportation Minister, Caroline Mulroney, told reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday that completely backing off the Progressive Conservative government’s promise to upload the existing system was the best way to work with the City of Toronto and get the province’s key transit expansion projects built quickly.

Asked why the retreat was necessary, Ms. Mulroney said it was clear from the outset that the city wanted to keep ownership of the existing system.

“Our priority has been to get transit built as quickly as possible. We want shovels in the ground. Transit riders, we believe, and I have heard many times, they don’t care who owns it,” Ms. Mulroney said. “We share priorities with the city of Toronto on this issue, and it’s an opportunity to work together.”

Mr. Ford’s signature Ontario Line has been the subject of a back-and-forth between Queen’s Park and federal Liberal officials, who have said the project was at too preliminary a stage to warrant a full funding commitment from Ottawa. Ms. Mulroney said the announcement of a deal with Toronto was an opportunity for governments to “stop playing politics” with transit.

The arrangement announced Wednesday marks a turnaround for the province, which campaigned on a pledge to take over Toronto’s subways. City council has voted against the idea, noting that it is largely residents who use the subway and it was residents that paid for much of its construction. The province had the legal right to go ahead, though, and has passed enabling legislation.

However, talks between the province and the city on possible frameworks for a subway upload have been going on for months and included the possibility that Queen’s Park would own only new lines and expansions to the current system. During this period, the TTC released a report showing that the current subway system has an enormous capital backlog, which the province would likely have had to assume it if took ownership.

Moving to the arrangement announced Wednesday leaves the city with the current infrastructure, which has a more than $30-billion repair and upkeep backlog, most of it unfunded.

The deal also marks a new twist for the Scarborough subway project, which has been evolving for years. Initially proposed in place of a light rail line the then-Liberal government was prepared to fund entirely, it was promised to cost only $500-million more than the LRT. Costs ballooned by billions and council eventually decided to remove two stops in order to save money.

While campaigning for provincial office, Doug Ford insisted that the project needed to have the stops added back in and dismissed questions about how much more it would cost. With provincial control of the project, the stops are to be included and the additional costs borne by higher levels of government.

The province and city staff are scheduled to have their own news conferences and technical briefings later Wednesday.