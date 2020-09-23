Toronto to move annual Santa Claus parade online due to COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Santa rides by on his float during the Santa Claus Parade, in Toronto, on Nov. 18, 2012. Chris Young/The Globe and Mail

Santa Claus will be doing things a little differently in Toronto this year.

The City of Toronto says the 115th Santa Claus Parade is among the events that will be cancelled or altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says the parade will be holding an online event in place of the traditional in-person fanfare.

Parade organizers say they’ll announce the alternate plans soon.

The announcement comes just days after Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the cancellation of the city’s popular Christmas market, which in recent years started charging a cover fee to reduce overcrowding.

The city says its annual New Year’s Eve bash in Nathan Phillips Square is also cancelled.

