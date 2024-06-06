Toronto Transit Commission to run until 2 a.m. even if workers strike, chair says

The chair of the Toronto Transit Commission says service will continue until 2 a.m. tomorrow even if transit workers go on strike.

Toronto city Coun. Jamaal Myers says in a statement the agency has yet to reach an agreement with unionized workers, but he’s “encouraged” both sides remain at the bargaining table.

Contract talks between the TTC and the largest union of city transit workers are headed toward a strike deadline of just after midnight.

ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred said Wednesday the two sides were at an “impasse,” suggesting the union’s nearly 12,000 members were set to strike unless negotiations progressed dramatically.

It would mark the first Toronto transit strike since 2008.

The two sides have already agreed to continue operating Wheel-Trans, the city’s paratransit service for people with disabilities, if there is job action.