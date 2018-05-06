 Skip to main content

Toronto van attack victim Beutis Renuka Amarasingha’s funeral set for Monday

TORONTO
A visitation will be held north of Toronto on Sunday for Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, one of 10 people killed in last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto.

Amarasingha, 45, was a member of Toronto’s Sri Lankan community and a single mother of a seven-year-old boy.

The Toronto District School Board said she had worked as a nutrition services staff member since 2015, and had just finished her first day of work at a school close to the site of the attack on the day she died.

A monk at the Buddhist temple where Amarasingha regularly took her son said she baked cookies every week to bring to Sunday school students.

Funerals have already been held for several of the other victims. A funeral for Amarasingha is set for Monday morning.

Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the rampage.

Thousands attended an inter-faith vigil at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto Sunday night, nearly one week after the fatal van attack on Yonge Street that killed 10 and injured 16 people. Religious leaders of a number of faiths spoke, choirs performed, and 10 candles were lit for the victims.
