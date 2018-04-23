 Skip to main content

Toronto van attack: What we know so far

Toronto van attack: What we know so far

A white van drove down busy Yonge Street in North Toronto Monday, hitting dozens of pedestrians and killing at least nine people. Here’s what we know so far

Aerial screen capture from video of an incident involving a van striking several pedestrians in Toronto's Yonge and Finch.

CTV News

The basics

  • Multiple people are dead and at least seven are in critical condition after a white rental van mowed down pedestrians in north Toronto 
  • The van drove south bound on Yonge Street for three kilometres before coming to a stop on a sidewalk
  • The numbers of people dead and injured are “just starting to come in,” said John Flengas, acting superintendent for EMS Toronto
  • The driver of the van was taken into custody after he got out of the vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a police officer, according to an witness and videos posted on Twitter.
  • TTC service between Sheppard Station and Finch Station has been suspended
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs, who host the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight, issued a statement saying the game will continue with heightened security and their thoughts are with all those affected

Toronto police talk to a woman after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

What happened

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, a white van, which had a Ryder Truck Rental and Leasing logo on its side, drove southbound on Yonge Street from Finch Avenue in north Toronto. The van, according to winesses, was going at a speed of up to 70 kilometres per hour and intentionally hitting people on the sidewalks. The van made it roughly three kilometres before being stopped on the sidewalk near Poyntz Avenue. According to the witness, the driver travelled southbound veering wildly in the northbound lanes and mounting sidewalks.

Toronto

Lake Ontario

BAYVIEW AVE

FINCH AVE W

BEECROFT RD

Van was travelling southbound on Yonge St

SENLAC RD

WILLOWDALE AVE

YONGE ST

North York Civic Centre

SHEPPARD AVE W

HIGHWAY 401

POYNTZ AVE

0

500

The van came to rest on Poyntz Ave

m

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN;

OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

The driver then exited the vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a police officer, according to witnesses and videos posted to Twitter. He dropped it shortly after and was apprehended by officials.

Tributes from political leaders

Toronto Mayor John Tory:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Premier Kathleen Wynne:

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale:

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer:


