Toronto van attack: What we know so far

Aerial screen capture from video of an incident involving a van striking several pedestrians in Toronto's Yonge and Finch.

The basics

Multiple people are dead and at least seven are in critical condition after a white rental van mowed down pedestrians in north Toronto

The van drove south bound on Yonge Street for three kilometres before coming to a stop on a sidewalk

The numbers of people dead and injured are “just starting to come in,” said John Flengas, acting superintendent for EMS Toronto



The driver of the van was taken into custody after he got out of the vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a police officer, according to an witness and videos posted on Twitter.



TTC service between Sheppard Station and Finch Station has been suspended



The Toronto Maple Leafs, who host the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight, issued a statement saying the game will continue with heightened security and their thoughts are with all those affected

Toronto police talk to a woman after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018.

What happened

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, a white van, which had a Ryder Truck Rental and Leasing logo on its side, drove southbound on Yonge Street from Finch Avenue in north Toronto. The van, according to winesses, was going at a speed of up to 70 kilometres per hour and intentionally hitting people on the sidewalks. The van made it roughly three kilometres before being stopped on the sidewalk near Poyntz Avenue. According to the witness, the driver travelled southbound veering wildly in the northbound lanes and mounting sidewalks.

Toronto Lake Ontario BAYVIEW AVE FINCH AVE W BEECROFT RD Van was travelling southbound on Yonge St SENLAC RD WILLOWDALE AVE YONGE ST North York Civic Centre SHEPPARD AVE W HIGHWAY 401 POYNTZ AVE 0 500 The van came to rest on Poyntz Ave m THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS Toronto Lake Ontario BAYVIEW AVE FINCH AVE W BEECROFT RD Van was travelling southbound on Yonge St SENLAC RD WILLOWDALE AVE YONGE ST North York Civic Centre SHEPPARD AVE W HIGHWAY 401 POYNTZ AVE 0 500 The van came to rest on Poyntz Ave m THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS WILLOWDALE AVE BAYVIEW AVE FINCH AVE W Toronto BEECROFT RD Lake Ontario Van was travelling southbound on Yonge St SENLAC RD YONGE ST North York Civic Centre SHEPPARD AVE W HIGHWAY 401 BATHURST ST POYNTZ AVE 0 500 The van came to rest on Poyntz Ave m THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

The driver then exited the vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a police officer, according to witnesses and videos posted to Twitter. He dropped it shortly after and was apprehended by officials.

This video of the Toronto incident appears to be the arrest of driver of the white Ryder rental van, at “Emerald Park” condos, south-west of Yonge and Sheppard.



suspect: “I have a gun […]”

police office: “I don’t care. Get down.” pic.twitter.com/uq5ZEG2YvX — Andrew Escobar (@andrewe) April 23, 2018

Tributes from political leaders

Toronto Mayor John Tory:

My statement on the tragic incident at Yonge and Finch. pic.twitter.com/8FhH3M5Vhd — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 23, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

Premier Kathleen Wynne:

Hearing a number of people have been hurt at Yonge and Finch. My thoughts are with everyone affected. We’re following the situation closely — working with our federal and municipal partners. Thank you to the first responders caring for victims and witnesses. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) April 23, 2018

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale:



Grateful for the brave and professional response of @TorontoPolice and other first responders to the horrific attack at Yonge and Finch. Canadians are appalled at what happened. The victims and their families have our deepest condolences. — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) April 23, 2018

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer:

Terrible news of the incident in Toronto this afternoon. Deepest sympathies and condolences of our entire Conservative Caucus and all Parliamentarians are with the community as this situation continues to develop. Our thanks to the first responders who acted so quickly. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 23, 2018



