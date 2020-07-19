Toronto wants mandatory face coverings in restaurants, bars as part of Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening order

Open this photo in gallery Patrons sit on the patio at Joey Sherway, in Toronto, on June 24, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto is asking Ontario’s premier for six changes to the province’s Stage 3 reopening order when it comes to eat-in dining and drinking.

Among other things, the city wants mandatory face coverings for staff and patrons of restaurants and bars.

It also wants customers to have to remain seated, earlier closing hours, and all patrons logged.

The request comes in a letter from Mayor John Tory to Doug Ford.

While much of the province has moved to Stage 3, Toronto and other areas remain in Stage 2 for now.

Tory says he knows Ford is also worried about a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large parts of Ontario moved to Stage 3 reopening on July 17, with restaurants allowed to serve eat-in customers. The Canadian Press

