Toronto woman charged with mischief after allegedly spitting on bank machine

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a woman for allegedly spitting, coughing and wiping her saliva on a bank machine.

Police say the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on April 30 when the woman first entered the bank.

Investigators say staff found out about the incident at 9 a.m. and provided police with surveillance images.

They say a 32-year-old woman was identified last week.

Officers arrested the woman on Tuesday.

Police say she’s facing a charge of mischief and is scheduled to appear in court today.

