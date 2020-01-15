Toronto, York and Ottawa elementary school teachers plan one-day strike Monday

Public elementary school teachers and education workers in Toronto, York and Ottawa will stage a one-day strike on Monday, likely shuttering schools and forcing families to scramble for childcare, as talks with the government have stalled.

In a memo to its members Wednesday morning, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced plans to start its rotating strikes, giving the required five-days notice to school boards and families.

Union members with the Toronto District School Board, the country’s largest board, the York Region District School Board, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and early childhood educators with the Toronto Catholic District School Board will participate in the one-day strike on Jan. 20.

“Other than cuts to education, Ford’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has refused to give his negotiators a mandate to discuss the substantive issues we know are important for students and education workers,” ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a release. “Unless the government makes an immediate effort to engage in serious talks, we will have no option but to further escalate our strike action. As of today, Minister Lecce has established no dates for contract talks.”

All teachers’ unions in the province are involved in job action, from work-to-rule to one-day walkouts, for the first time in more than 20 years.

ETFO is the province's largest education union with 83,000 members. The union said in an e-mail last week that rotating strikes would affect different school boards each day, but it did not elaborate on the duration of that job action. This week, members ramped up their job action by not supervising extracurricular activities outside of the regular school day and not participating in field trips.

ETFO said the government has refused to address key issues at the bargaining table, including more resources for special education and protecting the staffing model for full-day kindergarten.

Mr. Lecce has maintained throughout the negotiations that the main stumbling block has been wages, with the unions asking for a 2-per-cent increase in the face of the government's wage-cap legislation meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent.

Union leaders have responded by saying that they are simply asking for cost-of-living increases in line with inflation.

The announcement by ETFO comes as Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, which represents 60,000 public high-school teachers and education workers, has been staging one-day strikes in select boards across the province as talks with the government have failed to reach a deal. Several school boards, including the Durham District School Board, closed its high schools on Wednesday as members held a one-day strike. At issue are class sizes, mandatory online courses and compensation.

And the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association said that its members will hold a one-day strike next Tuesday as talks with the government have stalled.