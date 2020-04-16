Toronto Zoo looking for financial help to feed its animals during closure

Open this photo in gallery The entrance to the Toronto Zoo is seen in an Oct. 5, 2017, file photo. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The Toronto Zoo is looking for funds to keep food on its animals plates while it remains closed due to COVID-19.

The zoo says that it relies on parking and admission fees to feed its 5,000 animals at a cost of roughly $1-million per year.

To make up for lost revenue, the zoo is fundraising with the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy.

The conservancy was established last year and typically focuses its efforts on protecting endangered species.

It will be “reaching out to the public” to provide information about the animals’ “feeding needs.”

The Vancouver Aquarium has also said it’s in financial trouble, losing more than $3-million each month of the closure, and could close for good in two months if nothing is done.

