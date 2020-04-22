Toronto’s High Park to close during cherry blossom season due to COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery The city says it’s not yet clear when the blossoms will bloom, so the exact closure dates have not yet been decided. Greg McCracken

Toronto’s High Park will be closed during cherry blossom season in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The city says the park’s Sakura trees typically draw tens of thousands of visitors during peak bloom times.

It says if that many people came to the park this year, physical distancing would be impossible, so it will be closed during the “pre-bloom and peak-bloom” periods.

The city says it’s not yet clear when the blossoms will bloom, so the exact closure dates have not yet been decided.

Toronto staff say that they’re working on a “virtual walk-through” of High Park’s blossoming trees.

The city had previously announced that park facilities would be closed during the COVID-19 crisis, but that the lands themselves would remain open for people to walk through.

