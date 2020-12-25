Toronto’s Leslie Street Spit speaks to the resilience of the natural world

Open this photo in gallery Landscape architect Walter Kehm at Toronto's Leslie St. Spit on, Dec 2, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Leslie Street Spit is an old friend to landscape architect Walter Kehm. In several decades of visiting the manufactured peninsula on Toronto’s lakeshore, he has explored its paths, woods and bays countless times – on foot, on skis, by bicycle, by rowing scull and by car. Yet it always surprises him in some way.

Guiding me to its tip and back one recent afternoon, Mr. Kehm, 83, was as wide-eyed as a schoolboy let loose in a ravine after a dull day in class. He marvelled at how resident beavers were felling thick poplar trees one by one; he marvelled at the hundreds of redhead ducks in a wind-riffled bay; he marvelled at the weird, teetering sculptures that artistic visitors have fashioned out of brick and stone; and he marvelled at the variety of people who had come down on an overcast weekday to take it all in: birdwatchers training their binoculars on a distant tree, serious cyclists on fast bikes, a mother and daughter out for a stroll, a group of middle-aged women on a power walk. “This is magical, just magical,” he said.

The Spit has that effect on people. Throngs of them have been exploring the five-kilometre-long landform in recent months to escape pandemic-era cabin fever. They find a strange beauty. Jumbled piles of concrete slabs next to a field of red-stemmed dogwoods. Wraith-like cormorants roosting on denuded, skeletal trees. A shore strewn with bent and rusty bars of reinforcing steel. Every now and then, a coyote or a fox dodges across the road or an owl swoops into the grass to seize a rabbit.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Kehm was involved in the building of the Spit as we know it today. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

What makes it all the stranger is that nobody planned for any of this. It just sort of happened.

In the 1950s Toronto was bracing for a surge in shipping traffic from the new St. Lawrence Seaway, built to let oceangoing vessels reach the Great Lakes. It decided to create a second harbour just to the east of the natural one formed by the Toronto Islands. Trucks bearing the earth and rubble from construction sites and subway tunnels trundled down to the foot of Leslie Street to dump their cargo in the lake and form a growing headland.

But the ships never came. The move to shipping containers made it easier to move freight by train and truck. Authorities considered using the Spit for a second Toronto airport or transforming it into a huge aquatic park. By then, though, something remarkable was happening. Seeds borne by the wind lodged in the barren surface of the headland. Fields of grasses sprang up, then the first trees. A huge colony of ring-billed gulls established itself. Small mammals moved in: mice, voles, mink, groundhogs.

To Mr. Kehm, a New Yorker who moved to Canada in the 1960s, it was both astonishing and heartening. “It’s a standard trope in our human-centred world that people despoil nature: Nature creates paradise and we ruin it,” he writes in a new book, Accidental Wilderness, that he put together with photographer Robert Burley and other contributors. “But in this case people had created a wasteland and nature was rescuing it.”

Torontonians started taking notice. A citizens group, Friends of the Spit, argued that instead of developing and taming the headland, Toronto should essentially let it be. That has been the governing idea of this unique place ever since.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Kehm dislikes the neat and tidy nature of the new visitor centre at the entrance to the Spit. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Conservation authorities have taken some modest steps to manage the natural evolution of the park. They have tried to fight back some invasive plants such as dog-strangling vine and phragmites, a towering reed that crowds out native species. They have created wetlands out of the enclosed “cells” that were once used to store the mud dredged from the mouth of the Don River. They have planted native wildflowers and sculpted parts of the land to encourage other things to grow. They have enclosed some tree trunks in wire mesh to keep the beavers off.

Mr. Kehm hopes they step lightly. He loathes the new visitor centre at the entrance to the Spit, now known officially as Tommy Thompson Park. Too neat and tidy for the wild spirit of the place. He snorts at bureaucratic touches like the sign on a stretch of crumbling asphalt that says Unassumed Road. (No kidding.)

The Spit, he says, should never be a place of drinking fountains and park benches. It is neither a neat public park nor a replica of the untamed wild. It is something quite different, something original and new.

The trees of the Spit are a combination of native species such as cottonwood, birch and white pine and invaders such as Russian olive and Norway spruce. That is the nature of an accidental urban wilderness: cosmopolitan, open, ever-changing. Pioneer species give way to successors, grasslands to woods. The ring-billed gulls depart when the sprouting ground isn’t bare enough for them anymore. The cormorants move in.

Even the raw materials of the Spit change over time. Wave action has created a pebble beach at the end of the Spit out of the brick and concrete dumped there. Long ago, brickmakers fashioned those bricks out of the clay of the Don Valley and builders used them to erect classic Victorian houses. Many of those houses were demolished in Toronto’s postwar building boom and the debris trucked the Spit. Now the bricks are breaking down and returning to the elements. Mr. Kehm sees the poetry in that.

As a boy, he used to wonder how sprouts of green could emerge from the cracks in the sidewalks that he walked on. The surprising evolution of the Spit makes him feel the same sense of awe.

The natural world is fragile, but resilient, too, when given a fighting chance. What better place to witness that than the Leslie Street Spit?

