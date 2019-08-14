Toronto police to roll out 11-week program to curb gun violence in the city, Saunders says

Toronto’s police chief says an influx of government money will be used to fund an 11-week program meant to curb gun crime in the city.

Mark Saunders says Project Community Space will be fully up and running by early next week.

He said the program will feature intelligence efforts meant to crack down on gang activity, and also include increased police visibility in neighbourhoods where gun violence has been most prevalent.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto has seen an increase in gun crime in recent years, with a particularly high number of shootings recorded so far this year.

Over a three-day stretch earlier this month, for instance, police reported 14 separate incidents all across the city that injured 17 people.

Earlier this week the federal, provincial and municipal governments teamed up to offer $4.5-million in additional funding to help Toronto police tackle the problem.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.