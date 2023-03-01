Thousands gather for the 26th annual Taste of the Danforth festival in Toronto on Aug. 11, 2019.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

A popular street festival in Toronto’s Greektown is set to make its return this summer after a three-year hiatus.

Organizers say the Taste of the Danforth will take place Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

Coun. Paula Fletcher tweeted she was happy the board of directors of the Greektown Business Improvement Association voted to hire an event planner to help them with this year’s festival.

The BIA’s executive director says the group will have more to say about the festival in the coming weeks, with planning in its early stages.

After two years of COVID-related cancellations, organizers had again put the kibosh on the festival in 2022.

At the time, they said there was not enough time reimagine the festival given changes to the streetscape along Danforth Avenue, a popular stretch for the CafeTO program allowing restaurants and bars to set up curb-lane and sidewalk patios.