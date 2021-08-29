Toronto’s Yorkdale mall placed in lockdown after reported shooting, police say

One person is in custody and police have recovered a loaded firearm after a shooting inside Yorkdale shopping mall in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

City police say the Yorkdale Shopping Centre remains in lockdown following the 3:30 p.m. shooting.

Const. Alex Li says there were no immediate reports of injuries “as a result of the shooting.”

He says when police arrived on location, they were able to find the suspect.

He says officers chased the suspect down, and made an arrest.

Li says the emergency task force is working to make sure the mall is safe before the people locked down inside can go home.

