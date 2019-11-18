 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Tribunal upholds Toronto rules on short-term rentals like Airbnb

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Ontario tribunal has upheld rules passed by the City of Toronto on short-term rentals like Airbnb.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal says it has dismissed an appeal by several residents who objected to the rules that put limits on how people can rent out their properties.

Tribunal member Scott Tousaw says in his ruling that while the exact numbers involved are in dispute, it’s clear that each short-term rental displaces a permanent household.

Story continues below advertisement

He found that the Toronto rules, which don’t allow secondary properties to be rented out for short-term use, still allow a number of short-term rental uses while not threatening the city’s strained housing supply.

He says the rules represent a “reasonable balancing” between housing needs and supporting business and tourism economies.

Fairbnb, which pushed to keep the rules, says the ruling is a major victory for tenants across Ontario.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter