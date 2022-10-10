Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say they received a call just before 7:30 p.m. for a shooting at the La Liga Sports Complex.

Officers arrived to find three males with gunshot wounds.

Police say one man died after being taken to hospital, while another has life-threatening injuries, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the three males are all over 20 but they did not identify them.

They have not released suspect information.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.