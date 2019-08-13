 Skip to main content

Toronto Trudeau, Tory to discuss possible ways to combat gun violence

Trudeau, Tory to discuss possible ways to combat gun violence

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet with Toronto’s mayor today to discuss possible strategies to combat gun violence.

The prime minister’s meeting with John Tory is set to take place a day after the federal, provincial and municipal governments announced they would jointly offer $4.5-million to Toronto police to tackle gun crime.

The force has been grappling with a rising numbers of shootings over the past two years, with 14 separate shootings recorded over the recent long weekend alone.

Police have said the vast majority of those incidents were gang-related.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Monday that the funding was welcome but did not immediately say how it would be spent.

Saunders said he will lay out his plan to deal with gun violence in the coming days.

