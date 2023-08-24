Toronto’s transit agency says it is permanently ending service on a rail line in the east-end area of Scarborough months earlier than planned following a derailment in July.

Service on the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line was suspended last month after the rear car of a train separated from the rest of the train and derailed on July 24 – five people were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Shuttle buses replaced the rail line while an investigation got underway.

The Toronto Transit Commission says today that due to how long that investigation is expected to take, it has decided to permanently close the line that was set to be decommissioned in November.

The TTC says it is already implementing its rail replacement plan, which includes establishing bus-only lanes.

It says new shuttle bus routes will be implemented on Saturday and more frequent express bus service is expected to start in September.

The Scarborough rail line was a 6.4-kilometre intermediate capacity rapid transit line with six stations that opened in 1985, and the TTC says its trains had been in service 10 years past their design life.