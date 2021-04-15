TTC says it will add buses to avoid overcrowding

Open this photo in gallery A TTC bus stops at Dufferin Station in Toronto on Feb. 10, 2021. Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Globe and Mail

The Toronto Transit Commission says it will be adding buses to help avoid overcrowding.

The statement comes in response to photos of a packed 5 a.m. bus on Bloor Street West that circulated on social media Tuesday.

A spokesman says the public transit system has been using a demand-based service model during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the TTC has had more scheduled bus service available in recent months than it did pre-pandemic.

The TTC says it has retrained more than 50 streetcar and subway operators to drive buses.

It’s also hiring new drivers, with 26 currently in training.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.