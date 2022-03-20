Toronto police say two boys are facing multiple charges after a TTC operator was assaulted by a group of people on Saturday evening.

Police say the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at Sheppard Subway Station.

They say the operator was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two boys were arrested and are facing multiple charges including mischief, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

They were released are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say two male suspects are still outstanding.

