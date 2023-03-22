Toronto police say two men are facing charges in a daytime shooting at a mall parking lot that left one person dead.

Police say the two 25-year-old men from Toronto were arrested Tuesday and each face a charge of second-degree murder, along with several firearms-related charges.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Fairview Mall underground parking lot on Monday afternoon where they found two 25-year-old men who had been shot.

The men were sent to hospital with life-threatening and non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third man, 21-year-old Madar Hassan, was dropped off at the hospital, where he died.

A police spokesperson could not immediately confirm whether the two men facing charges are the same men who were injured in the shooting.