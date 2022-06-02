A man and a woman have died following a collision in the city’s harbour late Tuesday night.

Toronto Police say they were called at about 11:54 p.m. after a single vessel crashed into a rock island breakwater near Tommy Thompson Park.

Investigators say the collision caused the boat to capsize, with marine units from the police and fire departments rescuing eight people from the water.

Emergency services began a search for two other people who were reported to be on the boat at the time of the collision but not initially located.

A 34 year-old man and 25 year-old woman were both found dead inside the craft after it was removed from the water.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

