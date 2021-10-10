Two people seriously injured after shooting in Toronto, police say

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured in a shooting in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard late Saturday evening.

Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto police say a stretch of Thorncliffe Park Drive was closed after the incident.

Police say that their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.