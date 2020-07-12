Two separate weekend shootings in Toronto send multiple victims to hospital

Two shootings over the weekend have sent multiple people to hospital.

One man was in serious condition after an incident early Sunday morning.

Const. Edward Parks says police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in west-end Toronto.

In a separate incident Saturday night, police responded to reports of gunfire further west in south Etobicoke.

Parks says two men were injured and sent to hospital. He says one suffered an eye injury.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

