Toronto

Two suspects sought in shooting that killed man, 26, in northeast Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Police are seeking two suspects after they say a man was shot dead in northeast Toronto overnight.

Investigators say officers responding to reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. found a man with gunshot wounds.

They say the man, identified as 26-year-old Koshin Yusuf, died at the scene.

Police allege he had been approached by two suspects who fired multiple shots and then fled.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting, or who has security or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to get in touch.

