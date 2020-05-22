Two teenagers charged in shooting death of Toronto tow truck driver

Toronto police say two teenagers wanted in a homicide case are facing charges after turning themselves in.

The suspects, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a May 14 shooting.

Police said 23-year-old Hashim Kinani was found in a tow truck suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

They said a second man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects are due to appear in court today.

Because of their age, their identities are not being released.

