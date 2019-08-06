 Skip to main content

Toronto Two teens charged with attempted murder months after shooting in Markham, Ont.

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Two teens charged with attempted murder months after shooting in Markham, Ont.

Markham, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police say two teens are facing attempted murder charges months after a shooting in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police say the incident happened on a Friday evening in May, when two people in a BMW approached the driver of a Lexus, who was parked in a carwash parking lot.

Police allege the suspect in the passenger seat pulled out a gun and demanded that the driver of the Lexus follow them.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the driver did at first, but then tried to flee.

Police believe that the vehicles were speeding down the road when someone in the BMW allegedly fired a shot into the Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus wasn’t injured in the shooting.

They say the suspects were arrested on Friday, and officers found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in their possession.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are both charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, dangerous driving and several weapons charges.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter